Nepra hikes electricity price by Rs3.07 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs3.07 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.

The authority has made the adjustment for the month of October 2023. The revised prices will be applicable to all consumers except K-Electric and lifeline users.

Nepra stated that 9.25 billion units were generated from furnace, while 3.11 billion units were produced from hydropower.

Last month, the regulatory body approved Rs1.52 per unit increase in electricity prices for K-Electric consumers.

The authority approved the increase in wake of additional surcharge on a petition filed by the federal government. The additional amount will be applicable from November 2023 to December 2024.

The increase in tariff would put an additional burden of Rs24.5 billion on electricity consumers in Karachi region.