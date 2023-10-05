Nepra approves hike in electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit in FCA for October

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) announced on Thursday that the price of electricity will rise by Rs 1.71 per unit due to a Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of October 2023.

All consumer groups are expected to be impacted by this increase in power prices. On consumer bills, the approved tariff increase will be displayed separately.

Recently, the Nepra approved an increase in the electricity rate of Rs 3.28 per unit due to the FCA (Fuel Charges Adjustment) from October 2023 to March 2024.

The impacts of the agreed tariff increase will be reflected in the bills for October 2023 and will be shown separately on consumers' bills.