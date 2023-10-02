Nepra notifies Rs3.28 per unit increase in electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday notified an increase of Rs3.28 per unit in electricity price.

The increase of Rs3.28/unit stemmed from quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) system to manage the additional impact of capacity charges in the wake of surge in interest rate, rupee devaluation, and other factors.

It was reported that power division of energy ministry had originally sought a Rs6.20 per unit adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 FY for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos).

During the period of October 2023-March 2024, Discos would recover an amount of Rs159 from power consumers.

The additional amount would also be collected from the Karachi Electric (KE) consumers.