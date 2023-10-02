Ayeza Khan leaves cryptic message for netizens

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, known for her enchanting performances and influential presence, has left her fans puzzled and concerned with her recent social media post.

In this mysterious video, the actress initiates an unusual sequence by using lipstick to inscribe secret numbers onto a glass surface. Dressed in a simple white and blue t-shirt, Khan stands before a mirror, a bag slung casually over her shoulder.

She writes the date "03-10-2023" in lipstick on the mirror, further deepening the intrigue surrounding her cryptic message.

Coincidentally, her co-star, Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram story and posted Khan's video with the caption "see you."

On the work front, the duo is currently seen in "Mein".