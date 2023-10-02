Ayeza Khan leaves cryptic message for netizens

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, known for her enchanting performances and influential presence, has left her fans puzzled and concerned with her recent social media post.
In this mysterious video, the actress initiates an unusual sequence by using lipstick to inscribe secret numbers onto a glass surface. Dressed in a simple white and blue t-shirt, Khan stands before a mirror, a bag slung casually over her shoulder.
She writes the date "03-10-2023" in lipstick on the mirror, further deepening the intrigue surrounding her cryptic message.
Coincidentally, her co-star, Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram story and posted Khan's video with the caption "see you."
On the work front, the duo is currently seen in "Mein".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.