Nawaz Sharif books ticket for London to Lahore flight on Oct 21

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has booked the air ticket as he prepares to travel from London to Lahore after spending four years in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Reports say the former three-time prime minister has booked the ticket for October 21 and he would arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The PML-N has planned a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on the day of his return to Pakistan. The party has reportedly devised a strategy in this regard.

Reports say only Nawaz Sharif would address the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan and present his party's narrative ahead of the general elections in the country.

Earlier, reports suggest that the former premier wanted to aggressively pursue his plan to hold some judges and generals accountable. However, he changed his mind after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif conveyed him a message at a meeting in London.