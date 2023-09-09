Nawaz Sharif announces return to Pakistan in October to lead election campaign

LONDON – Former Prime Minister and PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif announced that he would return from self-imposed exile in October to run in parliamentary elections that could make him prime minister for the fourth time.

Nawaz’s decision to return appears to have been made after several high-level huddles in Britain and the UAE.

After months of speculations, the deposed premier himself confirmed that he would be returning to his homeland in October this year.

The 73-year-old remained in self-imposed exile in the UK from the last four years, when he was allowed to leave for the UK for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the exact date has not been fixed for the return of Sharif, who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms, and remained the longest-serving premier of country.

Last month, Nawaz’s brother and party President Shehbaz also confirmed that his elder brother would be returning in October where he will lead election campaign.