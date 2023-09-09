Powerful earthquake kills over 1,000 in Morocco; rescue efforts underway

RABAT – A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Morocco late Friday, demolishing buildings and jostling people awake across the High Atlas mountains, and so far over 1,000 people have been killed in the seismic activity.

US Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the quake was the High Atlas Mountains at a depth of 18.5km. The tremors were felt at 23:11 local time while there was a 4.9 aftershock some minutes later.

International media reported that casualties stand at around 300 while the number is expected to move up. The majority of casualties are said to be in hilly terrain that was hard to reach by rescuers.

Several buildings collapsed in the old city as shocking pictures of a fallen mosque minaret, and people sitting on roads were shared on social media.

BREAKING: 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, killing over 300 people.



My heart goes out to all those affected. Stay strong. ???????????? #Morocco pic.twitter.com/c2u56EA6DJ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 9, 2023

As bone-chilling graphics started to surface, it showed the scale of damage inflicted by the earthquake that struck the North African nation overnight.

Meanwhile Pakistan has extended condolences to Morocco over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people on Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar conveyed condolences over damage and deaths caused by the catastrophic earthquake that struck the North African nation.

In a statement, the Pakistani premier mourned the tragic loss of lives resulting from the natural calamity and extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people. Kakar further also expressed his sympathies to the families affected by the quake.

In a social media post, the caretaker premier wrote about extending unity and support for the grief-stricken nation. He said our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.

PM Kakar also offered Islamabad’s unwavering support to the Moroccan population and government, assuring all possible assistance to help them with the quake.

Other Pakistani politicians including ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the devastations caused by the quake.