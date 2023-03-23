Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy ship, Moawin, carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies from the South Asian country arrived at Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port on Thursday (March 23), which marks Pakistan Day.

As a gesture of solidarity, in wake of recent earthquakes in Turkiye, the National Day of Pakistan was commemorated on the naval ship.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr, Yousaf Junaid raised the flag to the tune of the National Anthem in presence of Deputy Minister for National Defence Suay Alpay , Deputy Minister for Interior Ismail Çatakli , Governor Mersin Ali Hamza Pehlivan, distinguished Turkish guests, crew of the naval ship and media.

Messages of the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Junaid stated that fraternal Pakistan Turkiye relationship is founded on common faith, cultural and linguistic affinities and a shared history. The colors of two flags may differ, yet the symbols of the Crescent and the Star are one and the same.

“March 23 is an important day for Pakistan & so is the solidarity with our Turkish brothers , therefore, we decided to commemorate our national day on the ship which arrived from Pakistan this morning carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies” he said.

On this day in 1940, Lahore Resolution which later came to be known as Pakistan Resolution, demanding a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent was adopted. The dream envisaged on 23rd March 1940 became a reality on 14th August 1947 in form of Pakistan.

It is a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our founding fathers, introspect and renew our commitment to the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan, the ambassador added.

In their speeches, Deputy Minister for Defence , Deputy Minister for Interior and Governor Mersin thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for solidarity with Turkiye.

Pakistan continues to send earthquake relief assistance supplies to brotherly Turkiye through air, land and sea, PNS Moawin is the second ship that has arrived with tons of earthquake relief supplies from Pakistan.

Another ship, PNS Nasr arrived at Mersin on Monday. A special chartered flight operation that commenced on 11th March 2023 has transported over 40,000 winterised tents to Turkiye via 31 flights as of 22nd March 2023.