Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy ship, Moawin, carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies from the South Asian country arrived at Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port on Thursday (March 23), which marks Pakistan Day.
As a gesture of solidarity, in wake of recent earthquakes in Turkiye, the National Day of Pakistan was commemorated on the naval ship.
The Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr, Yousaf Junaid raised the flag to the tune of the National Anthem in presence of Deputy Minister for National Defence Suay Alpay , Deputy Minister for Interior Ismail Çatakli , Governor Mersin Ali Hamza Pehlivan, distinguished Turkish guests, crew of the naval ship and media.
Messages of the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.
Addressing the audience, Ambassador Junaid stated that fraternal Pakistan Turkiye relationship is founded on common faith, cultural and linguistic affinities and a shared history. The colors of two flags may differ, yet the symbols of the Crescent and the Star are one and the same.
“March 23 is an important day for Pakistan & so is the solidarity with our Turkish brothers , therefore, we decided to commemorate our national day on the ship which arrived from Pakistan this morning carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies” he said.
On this day in 1940, Lahore Resolution which later came to be known as Pakistan Resolution, demanding a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent was adopted. The dream envisaged on 23rd March 1940 became a reality on 14th August 1947 in form of Pakistan.
It is a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our founding fathers, introspect and renew our commitment to the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan, the ambassador added.
In their speeches, Deputy Minister for Defence , Deputy Minister for Interior and Governor Mersin thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for solidarity with Turkiye.
Pakistan continues to send earthquake relief assistance supplies to brotherly Turkiye through air, land and sea, PNS Moawin is the second ship that has arrived with tons of earthquake relief supplies from Pakistan.
Another ship, PNS Nasr arrived at Mersin on Monday. A special chartered flight operation that commenced on 11th March 2023 has transported over 40,000 winterised tents to Turkiye via 31 flights as of 22nd March 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
