Search

Pakistan

Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

Web Desk 09:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy ship, Moawin, carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies from the South Asian country arrived at Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port on Thursday (March 23), which marks Pakistan Day.

As a gesture of solidarity, in wake of recent earthquakes in Turkiye, the National Day of Pakistan was commemorated on the naval ship.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr, Yousaf Junaid raised the flag to the tune of the National Anthem in presence of Deputy Minister for National Defence Suay Alpay , Deputy Minister for Interior Ismail Çatakli , Governor Mersin Ali Hamza Pehlivan, distinguished Turkish guests, crew of the naval ship and media.

Messages of the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Junaid stated that fraternal Pakistan Turkiye relationship is founded on common faith, cultural and linguistic affinities and a shared history. The colors of two flags may differ, yet the symbols of the Crescent and the Star are one and the same.

“March 23 is an important day for Pakistan & so is the solidarity with our Turkish brothers , therefore, we decided to commemorate our national day on the ship which arrived from Pakistan this morning carrying earthquake relief assistance supplies” he said.

On this day in 1940, Lahore Resolution which later came to be known as Pakistan Resolution, demanding a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent was adopted. The dream envisaged on 23rd March 1940 became a reality on 14th August 1947 in form of Pakistan.

It is a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our founding fathers, introspect and renew our commitment to the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan, the ambassador added.

In their speeches, Deputy Minister for Defence , Deputy Minister for Interior and Governor Mersin thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for solidarity with Turkiye.

Pakistan continues to send earthquake relief assistance supplies to brotherly Turkiye through air, land and sea, PNS Moawin is the second ship that has arrived with tons of earthquake relief supplies from Pakistan.

Another ship, PNS Nasr arrived at Mersin on Monday. A special chartered flight operation that commenced on 11th March 2023 has transported over 40,000 winterised tents to Turkiye via 31 flights as of 22nd March 2023. 

Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid lands in earthquake-hit Turkiye

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan decides to form special task force to tackle anti-army campaigns

08:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Punjab

05:55 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

US President Joe Biden remembers Pakistan, other disaster-hit nations in his Ramadan message

11:53 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Landmark resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day

11:29 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Air Force contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal on Pakistan Day

11:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather

10:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit ...

09:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: