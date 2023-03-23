Hajj 2023: Sponsorship Scheme attracts aspiring pilgrims as application deadline nears

RIYADH - The Sponsorship Scheme for this year's Hajj by the government of Pakistan is attracting applicants in large numbers as the deadline nears.

According to well placed sources, 26,000 Hajj applications in total have been received by different banks across the country whereas 2000 applicants have applied under the Sponsorship Scheme.

Under the Sponsorship Scheme, overseas Pakistanis can submit the medical fitness certificate obtained from their country of residence currently or can also testify that they are medically fit and submit the fitness certificate before boarding the plane for this year's Hajj.

Those who intend to perform Hajj this year need to have been vaccinated against different ailments and those who are vaccinated from abroad are also eligible in this regard.

Banks would also receive applications on March 25th and 26th, disclosed the sources and added that those who send foreign exchange under the Sponsorship Scheme need not to be blood relative of the intending pilgrims; credentials like the name, CNIC number and contact number of the intending pilgrims need to be mentioned as well.

Those who intend to perform Hajj would have to perform sacrifice on their own for which a coupon could be obtained in Saudi Arabia which could cost somewhere between SR700 to 1,000.

The overseas Pakistanis who intend to apply under the regular scheme can do so through designated individual in the country and to benefit from any discount offered by the government, a bank account would have to be made operational in the country.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis.

Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.

Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.