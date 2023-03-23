Search

Immigration

Can one apply for employment, appear in interview on US business, tourist visa? Here's the answer

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Can one apply for employment, appear in interview on US business, tourist visa? Here's the answer

WASHINGTON - An individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa can apply for new jobs and can also appear in job interviews, it emerged on Wednesday.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed in a tweet that searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities and can be done under such visa category.

'If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labor market (also known as “local labor for hire”) while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status,' the department said.

It clarified that before beginning any new employment, a petition and request for a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment-authorized status must be approved, and the new status must take effect.

The agency stated that if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requested consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the U.S. and be admitted in an employment-authorized classification before beginning the new employment.

As more and more workers are being laid off from the tech companies, the department has outlined options available to the jobless professionals, stating that when a nonimmigrant worker’s employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they may take one of the following actions to remain in a period of authorized stay in the United States:

  • File an application for a change of nonimmigrant status;
  • File an application for adjustment of status;
  • File an application for a “compelling circumstances” employment authorization document; or
  • Be the beneficiary of a non frivolous petition to change employer.

It merits mentioning that the US authorities are mulling changes in the immigration procedures which is an evergreen topic in the US legislature with many supporting to welcome immigrants from abroad while others opposing the move citing reasons ranging from religious to economic problems.   

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory soon; Here are the details

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

09:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia amends nationality law; Here's what has changed

07:12 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Canada announces extension of post-graduation work permits; Here's who would take benefit

09:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Bali considering to cancel visa on arrival option for these two countries

08:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

This Chinese province has resumed visa free entry after 3 years

08:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory ...

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: