Can one apply for employment, appear in interview on US business, tourist visa? Here's the answer

WASHINGTON - An individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa can apply for new jobs and can also appear in job interviews, it emerged on Wednesday.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed in a tweet that searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities and can be done under such visa category.

'If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labor market (also known as “local labor for hire”) while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status,' the department said.

It clarified that before beginning any new employment, a petition and request for a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment-authorized status must be approved, and the new status must take effect.

The agency stated that if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requested consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the U.S. and be admitted in an employment-authorized classification before beginning the new employment.

As more and more workers are being laid off from the tech companies, the department has outlined options available to the jobless professionals, stating that when a nonimmigrant worker’s employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they may take one of the following actions to remain in a period of authorized stay in the United States:

File an application for a change of nonimmigrant status;

File an application for adjustment of status;

File an application for a “compelling circumstances” employment authorization document; or

Be the beneficiary of a non frivolous petition to change employer.

It merits mentioning that the US authorities are mulling changes in the immigration procedures which is an evergreen topic in the US legislature with many supporting to welcome immigrants from abroad while others opposing the move citing reasons ranging from religious to economic problems.