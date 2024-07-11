Search

Denmark reveals list of professions facing shortage: Here's how to apply and get residency

Web Desk
02:33 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
Denmark reveals list of professions facing shortage: Here's how to apply and get residency

COPENHAGEN - The government of Denmark has officially released the list of professions facing a shortage of workers at regional and national levels.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has unveiled an expanded set of the 'Positive Lists' under which individuals offered jobs in designated professions can apply for Danish residence and work permits tailored to their specific schemes.

The updated Positive List for higher education now includes 141 job titles, marking a significant increase from its previous count of 72. Newly included roles include data analysts, programmers, and system developers implying that the country has a growing demand for skilled professionals in these sectors.

Similarly, the Positive List for skilled work has expanded to include 61 job titles, up from 38 previously listed. Notable additions in this category include information technology support professionals, reflecting the country's need for technical support services.

Meanwhile, some roles have also been removed from the list such as information technology operators, as part of broader updates aimed at aligning with current labor market demands.

It is to be highlighted that the update of the Positive List based on the ongoing labor market monitoring happens twice a year i.e. on January 1st and July 1st.

The Regional Labour Market Councils and the profession-specific unemployment insurance funds also update the Positive List twice a year; however, in case of an acute shortage of qualified professionals for a job title, the Regional Labour Market Councils and the profession-specific unemployment insurance funds can at any time add a job title to the list.

Interestingly, the job titles in the Positive List can be delisted no sooner than two years after they were added to the list. If an asylum seeker finds a job included in the list, they can use the scheme to apply. 

The complete list can be viewed here by browsing different categories though the educational qualification must be matching.

