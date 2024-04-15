Search

Immigration

China introduces wide range of payment options for tourists: Details inside

Web Desk
04:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
China introduces wide range of payment options for tourists: Details inside

BEIJING - In an effort to attract tourists and make the country more travel-friendly, China has issued new guidelines to improve payment services for the elderly and international travelers at starred hotels and tourist destinations.

The guidelines were jointly released by the People's Bank of China, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Under the guidelines, hotels with three stars or above and top-rated tourist attractions have been directed to accept a wider range of payment methods so that the tourists are not restricted to carrying cash or utilizing a few cards.

These destinations have been bound to support all types of card payments, including both domestic and foreign bank cards. Moreover, key tourist attractions, public libraries, and museums have also been compelled to maintain staffed payment services and permit cash transactions for travelers who may not have access to digital payment options.

To provide even greater convenience for visitors from overseas, the guidelines call for the designation of more foreign currency exchange locations in tourist areas that welcome more visitors. Authorities have additionally revealed plans to streamline e-payment systems, aiming to make online and on-site transactions easier for tourists.

To implement these measures and to improve public service, four government departments will collaborate with local authorities so that the changes are translated in reality for the ease and comfort of the travelers.

It is to be highlighted that China has been increasingly opening up to the outside world years after the pandemic brought tourism to a standstill. The government lifted restrictions last year and inked visa-free agreements with other countries. As a case in point, China and Thailand have signed a visa-free agreement on a permanent basis from March this year and the range of payment options for overseas tourists would help the country attract more tourists.

