Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

The event would take place in Jeddah.

Web Desk 11:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will be organizing a conference and exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services aiming at simplify procedures for the arrival of pilgrims next month.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims land in the country to visit Islam's holiest sites including two holy mosques and the Hajj Expo focuses improving the quality of services provided at the mosques.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Hajj Expo , conference and exhibition will start from January 9th and would end on January 12th; the event would take place in Jeddah.

The four-day event would be organized under the patronage of Advisor to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques and Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

A press release by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated  that the expo was part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions to better serve pilgrims at the two Holy Mosques, while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences.

“It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims’ experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives,” the ministry added.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has detailed that the conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organizations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims’ aspirations and needs.

Delegations from over 56 countries are set to attend the expo and it is expected that 400 agreements and partnerships would be signed.

The event will feature 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and ‘Hajj Talks’, as well as 36 workshops and related events and activities. One of the most noticeable events would be the Islamic exposition and the ‘Hajj Hackathon’.

Wide range of scientific sessions, workshops, and training programmes are part of the expo to be attended by several ministers of Islamic affairs, Hajj ambassadors and consuls, and Hajj and Umrah operators from across the world.

The Hajj Expo 2021 saw over 45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements.

Immigration

Dubai Airport shares tips to beat holiday rush ahead of busiest day

10:44 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

With tourism in focus, Saudi Arabia launches 10 fresh regulations

11:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

How to apply for a Portugal Work Visa? Here’s all the details you need to know 

10:31 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

Saudi Arabia introduces friends’ visit visa in major tourism push

04:04 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

11:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: