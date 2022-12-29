Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will be organizing a conference and exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services aiming at simplify procedures for the arrival of pilgrims next month.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims land in the country to visit Islam's holiest sites including two holy mosques and the Hajj Expo focuses improving the quality of services provided at the mosques.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Hajj Expo , conference and exhibition will start from January 9th and would end on January 12th; the event would take place in Jeddah.

The four-day event would be organized under the patronage of Advisor to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques and Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

A press release by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that the expo was part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions to better serve pilgrims at the two Holy Mosques, while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences.

“It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims’ experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives,” the ministry added.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has detailed that the conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organizations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims’ aspirations and needs.

Delegations from over 56 countries are set to attend the expo and it is expected that 400 agreements and partnerships would be signed.

The event will feature 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and ‘Hajj Talks’, as well as 36 workshops and related events and activities. One of the most noticeable events would be the Islamic exposition and the ‘Hajj Hackathon’.

Wide range of scientific sessions, workshops, and training programmes are part of the expo to be attended by several ministers of Islamic affairs, Hajj ambassadors and consuls, and Hajj and Umrah operators from across the world.

The Hajj Expo 2021 saw over 45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements.