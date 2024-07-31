US Embassy reduces visa appointment waiting times for Pakistani students

In a significant development, the United States Embassy in Pakistan has announced a major reduction in visa appointment waiting times for Pakistani students. The waiting period has been halved, decreasing from 440 days to 230 days. This move aims to address the longstanding backlog and expedite the visa processing system.
Pakistani students applying for US visas often face lengthy delays due to various factors, including the consulate's workload, the time of year, and individual application specifics. This reduction in waiting time marks a significant relief for students aspiring to pursue their education in the United States.
The US Embassy's initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency of the visa processing system. The embassy is now processing approximately 10,000 visa applications per month, with a particular emphasis on student visas. This prioritization underscores the embassy's commitment to facilitating educational opportunities for Pakistani students.
The reduction in appointment times applies to various visa categories, including tourism, business, and student visas. In 2023, the US Embassy processed a record number of visa applications, reflecting its enhanced operational efficiency.
To further curb delays, the embassy has increased the number of consular officers and is prioritizing immigrant visa applications. These measures aim to streamline the visa process and provide better service to applicants.
Visa Type: Standard Visa
Validity of Passport: 6 Months
Quantity of Photos: 1
Size of Photos: Not Applicable
Processing Time: 3-4 Weeks
Visa Fees in Pakistan: $160
Bank Statement: 6 Months
This significant reduction in waiting times is a welcome change for Pakistani students and other visa applicants, reflecting the US Embassy's commitment to improving accessibility and efficiency in its visa processing operations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
