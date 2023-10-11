Pakistan-Italy direct flights on the cards with new European airline: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - There seems to be a possibility of direct flights between Pakistan and Italy as a European airline is in discussions with Pakistani authorities for the said purpose.

The development was confirmed by an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday who said the request by the airline Neos is with the Ministry of Aviation.

In case the request is approved, it will be a piece of welcome news for the flyers who have very narrow options to fly to Italy. Meanwhile, the operation of Neos might bode well for the aviation sector of the country which is grappling with economic challenges.

The national carrier of Pakistan is already facing a financial crisis and has even grounded planes to avoid any losses. The privatization of the airline is also on the cards owing to the same financial losses which seem never-ending.

The statement by former aviation minister Ghulm Sarwar Khan regarding the licenses of pilots also brought havoc for PIA and other airlines as well, Arab News reported.

Since the statement, PIA has been unable to operate direct flights to the United Kingdom and Europe though the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had confirmed that the flight operation would resume in October.

Neos is an Italian leisure airline founded in 2001, offering a range of travel services including scheduled and charter flights, as well as holiday packages.

With a modern fleet of Boeing 737s and 787 Dreamliners, Neos prides itself on providing a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience. As a subsidiary of the Alpitour Group, one of Italy's leading tour operators, Neos combines its aviation expertise with a deep understanding of the travel industry. The airline places a strong emphasis on safety, punctuality, and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted choice for both domestic and international travelers seeking a seamless journey.