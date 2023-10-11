Pakistan-Italy direct flights on the cards with new European airline: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - There seems to be a possibility of direct flights between Pakistan and Italy as a European airline is in discussions with Pakistani authorities for the said purpose.
The development was confirmed by an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday who said the request by the airline Neos is with the Ministry of Aviation.
In case the request is approved, it will be a piece of welcome news for the flyers who have very narrow options to fly to Italy. Meanwhile, the operation of Neos might bode well for the aviation sector of the country which is grappling with economic challenges.
The national carrier of Pakistan is already facing a financial crisis and has even grounded planes to avoid any losses. The privatization of the airline is also on the cards owing to the same financial losses which seem never-ending.
The statement by former aviation minister Ghulm Sarwar Khan regarding the licenses of pilots also brought havoc for PIA and other airlines as well, Arab News reported.
Since the statement, PIA has been unable to operate direct flights to the United Kingdom and Europe though the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had confirmed that the flight operation would resume in October.
Neos is an Italian leisure airline founded in 2001, offering a range of travel services including scheduled and charter flights, as well as holiday packages.
With a modern fleet of Boeing 737s and 787 Dreamliners, Neos prides itself on providing a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience. As a subsidiary of the Alpitour Group, one of Italy's leading tour operators, Neos combines its aviation expertise with a deep understanding of the travel industry. The airline places a strong emphasis on safety, punctuality, and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted choice for both domestic and international travelers seeking a seamless journey.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
