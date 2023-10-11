VIDEO: Fire rips through Luton Airport's car parking terminal, suspends flight operation

LONDON - In a massive accident that cost billions, all flights at Luton Airport were suspended after a huge fire ripped through a terminal car park on Tuesday evening.
The fire erupted at the car park and started in a vehicle at about 20:45 BST but soon it dent a massive blow to the multi-story building; fortunately, no casualty was reported in the accident but four firefighters and a member of airport staff were treated afterward for breathing issues.
The airport’s Terminal 2 parking lot where the fire erupted is believed to hold up to 1,900 vehicles and hundreds of cars may have been damaged as a result of the blaze.
🚨 Footage showing the collapse of Luton Airport car park last night. Can see how much devastation the fire caused which was started by a Range Rover. #LutonAirport pic.twitter.com/p1G05DQmIe— lord cxsh (@LordCxsh) October 11, 2023
Andy Hopkinson, Bedfordshire's chief fire officer, opined that it was an accidental fire based on the evidence available, adding that it is believed that the fire started in a "diesel-powered" car and then spread through the building.
The severity of the devastation can be gauged from the fact that Andy Hopkinson said as per estimates around 1,500 vehicles were in the parking lot when the fire broke out.
Bedfordshire Police advised people against travelling to the area as public transport running to the airport was also cancelled and some roads in the immediate vicinity were also shut.
As a result of the fire, at least 125 flights were cancelled and others severely delayed, and disruption is expected to continue into Thursday though the flight operation has now begun.
Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023
“Following last night’s car fire in Terminal Car Park 2, emergency services have now downgraded the incident but remain on the scene as a precaution,” the airport stated on Twitter on Wednesday.
“The teams have worked hard to get the airport operational, with the passengers now re-entering the terminal and the first flights expected to depart from 3 p.m,” it elaborated.
As far as the location of the airport is concerned, Luton Airport is located in Bedfordshire, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of London, and is a hub for several budget airlines, including easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
