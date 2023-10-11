PIA offers 15% discount for Canada-Pakistan flights

TORONTO - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 15% discount on tickets for passengers flying in from Toronto, Canada.
As per the announcement, the discount offer is limited and is applicable for bookings made between October 3 and 15, 2023, with travel scheduled to take place from January 1 to March 31, 2024.
The discount extends across all PIA flights originating in Toronto and heading to various destinations in Pakistan, including direct routes to Lahore and Islamabad.
Moreover, the discount is available for all classes of travel, comprising economy, business, and first class.
To avail of this reduced ticket fare, passengers can either visit the PIA website or get in touch with their local PIA office with the required documents.
According to a PIA spokesperson, this discount initiative aims to encourage travel from Canada to Pakistan.
The discount comes months before the Christmas holidays and is expected to benefit thousands of Pakistanis who reside in Canada and travel to the country in December and January.
As per Canadian Census 2021, there were 303,260 people of Pakistani descent in Canada with Ontario having the largest population of Pakistanis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
