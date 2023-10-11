Search

Immigration

PIA offers 15% discount for Canada-Pakistan flights

09:56 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
PIA offers 15% discount for Canada-Pakistan flights
TORONTO - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 15% discount on tickets for passengers flying in from Toronto, Canada.

As per the announcement, the discount offer is limited and is applicable for bookings made between October 3 and 15, 2023, with travel scheduled to take place from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

The discount extends across all PIA flights originating in Toronto and heading to various destinations in Pakistan, including direct routes to Lahore and Islamabad.

Moreover, the discount is available for all classes of travel, comprising economy, business, and first class.

To avail of this reduced ticket fare, passengers can either visit the PIA website or get in touch with their local PIA office with the required documents. 

According to a PIA spokesperson, this discount initiative aims to encourage travel from Canada to Pakistan. 

The discount comes months before the Christmas holidays and is expected to benefit thousands of Pakistanis who reside in Canada and travel to the country in December and January.

As per Canadian Census 2021, there were 303,260 people of Pakistani descent in Canada with Ontario having the largest population of Pakistanis.

