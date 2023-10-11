Mawra Hocane advises people to “prioritise themselves” on this Mental Health Day

From mental health being a taboo topic and disability slurs commonly used without acknowledging the offense it caused people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to celebrating Mental Health Day and sharing vulnerable stories with millions of people, South Asian people have come a long way, and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is one of these brave people.

Stepping into the glitz and glamor industry at a young age, Hocane solidified herself among the promising stars to grace the entertainment fraternity, eventually becoming a household name. Being a prominent face of the industry with millions of fans, the Sanam Teri Kasam star uses her platform to influence her fandom for a better cause.

Being one of the vocal artists to speak on mental health and sharing their own journey with healing, the 31-year-old star revealed that she has been prioritizing her mental health lately and is quite peaceful now.

Taking to Instagram on World Mental Health Day, the Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si star shared a reel of her childhood memories, adding, “I have spent the last three years of my life focusing on this little girl.. she needed to heal.. to rest.. to be with herself.. to walk away from the noise & the lights.. find that light within instead.. to work just enough for joy & not find validation in exhaustion… most importantly she wanted to be ‘home’ & home she was after many many many years.”

“Don’t shy away from making yourself a priority,” Hocane emphasized. “If 2020 taught me anything, it was to not ignore my inner voice, to listen to my body, to chase happiness & nothing else because at the end of the day it’s all that matters. Sending love & strength to those who still suffer in silence,” she concluded.