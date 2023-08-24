Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to share screen together for the first time

Pakistani entertainment industry’s power couple -- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir -- is back with some interesting news! The duo is often seen sharing PDA-filled on their Instagram handles with millions of followers obsessing over their chemistry and love.

With so much to offer, thanks to their respective successful careers in acting and music, Shabir and Khan teased an upcoming project recently.

Previously, the Mera Mann Kehne Laga famed singer shared the screen with his darling wife in the music video of his song, Pyaar Da Sahara, in which Khan was his muse.

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the pair shared a reel with sneak peeks into their latest offering. The couple’s cute interactions on set made their way into the audience’s hearts.

“Lights..camera…stay tuned for the action!” the Raqs-e-Bismil diva shared with her 10.9 million fans, anticipating everyone.

Social media users including actress Ghana Ali sent loads of love-filled comments for the couple.

Shabir and Khan tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021.