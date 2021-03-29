PM Imran’a aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated

11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
PM Imran’a aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday hit out at actor, activist Iffat Omar for getting anti-COVID vaccine without her turn.

While responding to the news shared on Twitter, Gill termed the act shameful, adding that the actress used to talk about the rule of law and rights but she herself lacks moral values.

“This lady is neither a front line health worker nor above 60 years of age. She is a leading actress @OmarIffat who criticises the govt which is fine but talks about ethics too. In this pic she is being vaccinated for covid how thats a?.Where are her ethics and principles now?,” a twitter user claimed while sharing a photo of the actor.

This is not independently confirmed whether she has violated the rules to receive the vaccine.  

Currently, Pakistan has launched a drive to vaccinate people aged above 60 and frontline health workers. Another phase to register people aged above 50 will be launched from March 30 across the country.

