Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, Ertuğrul’s theme at #Islamabad parade (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The spectacular performance of Turkish military's Janissary Mehter band on 'Dil Dil Pakistan' during the National Day parade is winning hearts in the South Asian country.

The Turkish military band also brought the theme song of the famous TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul to life during their performance at Shakarparian parade ground on Thursday.

The band was formed in 1299 and has been performing at the parade every year since 2017.