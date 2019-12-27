Selena Gomez reveals she is addicted to this song by Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez has unleashed her inner Zayn Malik fan by singing praises on one of his songs that she thinks is ‘incredibly sexy’.

In a recent interview with Radio 1’s Superstar Playlist, Selena revealed the latest songs she is currently addicted to. The sexy song is Rumour, a great collaboration of One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik and the 26-year-old singer Sabrina Claudio. Selena admitted that she has it on repeat.

"There’s a song called Rumors and that’s featuring Zayn. I think it’s such a fun song. It feels good, it's kinda sexy. So, that's what I'm listening to right now," Gomez confessed.

Meanwhile, Zayn is currently MIA, even though he has been a part of some recent collaborations, which includes Rumors.

