Selena Gomez reveals she is addicted to this song by Zayn Malik

02:50 PM | 27 Dec, 2019
Selena Gomez has unleashed her inner Zayn Malik fan by singing praises on one of his songs that she thinks is ‘incredibly sexy’.

In a recent interview with Radio 1’s Superstar Playlist, Selena revealed the latest songs she is currently addicted to. The sexy song is Rumour, a great collaboration of One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik and the 26-year-old singer Sabrina Claudio. Selena admitted that she has it on repeat.

"There’s a song called Rumors and that’s featuring Zayn. I think it’s such a fun song. It feels good, it's kinda sexy. So, that's what I'm listening to right now," Gomez confessed.

Meanwhile, Zayn is currently MIA, even though he has been a part of some recent collaborations, which includes Rumors. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

