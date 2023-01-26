Mahira Khan stuns in a gorgeous saree designed by Elan

Pakistan's sweetheart Mahira Khan is a top-notch actress in the entertainment industry. It’s an undeniable fact that she is a superstar in showbiz, and is an idol that a lot of women look up to.

The 38-year-old has the rare ability to make her fans swoon over film projects and style statements she churns out from time to time.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

Taking to her Instagram, Khan shared pictures of herself on Instagram from a recent photoshoot with Elan, wearing a stunning ivory saree showcasing her timeless charm and beauty, leaving fans in awe. The actress looked breathtaking with her soft glam makeup, glittery blouse, and jewels.

On the work front, she was recently seen in 7 Din Mohabbat In, Parey Hut Love, Superstar, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and The Legend of Maula Jatt.