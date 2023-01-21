Khalil ur Rehman Qamar shares grievances against Mahira Khan 

Renowned playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has once again expressed his disdain for top Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The fiasco stems from an incident in March 2020 when he publicly berated, belittled and abused a woman on live television. Mahira Khan had taken to social media to criticize his actions.

The Pyare Afzal actor's recent statements are a continuation of his ongoing animosity towards her. In a recent podcast, Qamar opened up about his relationship with Khan and discussed the events that led to the breakdown of their professional relationship.

In the podcast, Qamar acknowledged that Khan is a talented actress and that they had a positive working relationship during their time together on Sadqay Tumhare. He also expressed disappointment that Khan did not reach out to him to gain a better understanding of the situation before publicly criticizing his actions on social media. Qamar stated that he was hurt by her betrayal and still holds feelings of resentment towards her.

The Bin Roye actor and Khalilur Rehman Qamar have previously worked together on the popular drama series Sadqay Tumhare, which was based on Qamar's own life. However, in March 2020, Qamar was reportedly hurt when Khan took to social media to criticize his behaviour during a public altercation with a woman.