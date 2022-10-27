Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ Mahira Khan
Share
Pakistani entertainment industry owes Khalilur Rehman Qamar a big time for his iconic works whether in the drama or film industry yet the revered director's controversial, blatant, fiery, and befitting statements have often put him under public scrutiny.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho writer has been involved in an ugly spat with leading actress Mahira Khan for some insensitive remarks Qamar made about the latter's acting skills. Although the argument between the director and actress has faded, Qamar commented further on the duo's clash in a recent interview.
During a podcast with accomplished Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer seemed to have changed his opinions especially when about forgiving Khan, yet the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer expressed that a part of him is still cross with the Humsafar diva.
Qamar stated, “I will forgive Khan eventually for working on a project based on my life. I have nothing but respect for her, yet she committed a mistake during the infamous Marvi Sarmad incident. Khan tweeted in Sarmad's favor and openly opposed my views. Khan, consequently, lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as a punishment, otherwise, she was my first choice for either venture. If not Mere Paas Tum Ho, I would have cast Khan in London Nahi Jaunga."
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt for which she amassed appreciation on the national and international levels.
Qamar, on the other hand, recently worked on projects including London Nahi Jaunga, Kaaf Kangana, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Laal Ishq, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar says he won't forgive ... 08:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Revered Pakistani scriptwriter and author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is often under scrutiny for his unapologetic ...
- 12th SIBF Conference: 971 publishers from 92 countries register for ...05:46 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan, PTI leaders offer funeral prayer in absentia for slain ...05:09 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
-
-
- PAKvZIM: Pakistan need 131 runs to beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup ...03:29 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
-
- Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
-
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022