Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ Mahira Khan

Pakistani entertainment industry owes Khalilur Rehman Qamar a big time for his iconic works whether in the drama or film industry yet the revered director's controversial, blatant, fiery, and befitting statements have often put him under public scrutiny.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho writer has been involved in an ugly spat with leading actress Mahira Khan for some insensitive remarks Qamar made about the latter's acting skills. Although the argument between the director and actress has faded, Qamar commented further on the duo's clash in a recent interview.

During a podcast with accomplished Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer seemed to have changed his opinions especially when about forgiving Khan, yet the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer expressed that a part of him is still cross with the Humsafar diva.

Qamar stated, “I will forgive Khan eventually for working on a project based on my life. I have nothing but respect for her, yet she committed a mistake during the infamous Marvi Sarmad incident. Khan tweeted in Sarmad's favor and openly opposed my views. Khan, consequently, lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as a punishment, otherwise, she was my first choice for either venture. If not Mere Paas Tum Ho, I would have cast Khan in London Nahi Jaunga."

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt for which she amassed appreciation on the national and international levels.

Qamar, on the other hand, recently worked on projects including London Nahi Jaunga, Kaaf Kangana, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Laal Ishq, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.