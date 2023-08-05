Pakistani celebs express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was apprehended by the police in Lahore after a trial court convicted him of illegally selling state gifts. The court handed down a three-year prison sentence, finding him guilty of misusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to trade state-owned gifts acquired during foreign visits, which amounted to over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

According to Pakistani media, Judge Humayun Dilawar pronounced Khan's involvement in corrupt practices as proven. In addition to the prison term, the verdict included a fine of 100,000 rupees ($355), which, if left unpaid, could result in an additional six months of incarceration.

Khan's lawyer, Intezar Panjotha, disclosed that the former prime minister was arrested at his residence. Panjotha also mentioned their intention to challenge the court's decision in the high court through a petition.

Before his arrest, Khan recorded a video message and shared it on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), urging his supporters to demonstrate on the streets in protest. In the video, he emphasized that his struggle was not merely for himself but for the betterment of the nation and its future generations. He called upon his followers to stand up for their rights and warned that remaining passive would lead to a life of servitude.

Many Pakistani celebrities have expressed their outrage. Azeka Daniel stated "What a sad news for Pakistan today, Khan Sahab arrested again. Rest in Peace democracy,law & order."

What a sad news for Pakistan today, Khan Sahab arrested again.

Rest in Peace democracy,law & order.#chairmanPTI #ImranKhanForPakistan — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) August 5, 2023

Armeena Rana Khan sent her prayers to the former Prime Minister saying, "Khan sahib stay strong, this too shall pass. All decent humans will pray for you today."

Khan sahib stay strong, this too shall pass. All decent humans will pray for you today. ???????? — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 5, 2023

Ducky Bhai, a well-known YouTuber, expressed a thought-provoking perspective. He candidly remarked, "Through my extensive travels, I have come to the realization that Pakistan is, undoubtedly, the best country. However, it is plagued by the presence of inept politicians and a lack of foresighted planning for the future."

After visiting nine countries and staying in each for months, I've realized that Pakistan is the best country, but it has the worst politicians and future planning. — Ducky Bhai (@duckybhai) August 4, 2023

Black day for #Pakistan. He is the leader of our Hearts. Which is impossible to invade. May Allah SWT keep you safe Mr @ImranKhanPTI You are the epitome of bravery & character. You will always be our HERO. #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/u6pgffhl0I — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) August 5, 2023