Search

Lifestyle

New documentary highlights unsung heroes' contribution to Punjab Cultural Day

Noor Fatima 12:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
New documentary highlights unsung heroes' contribution to Punjab Cultural Day

Celebrating the multi-faceted, diverse, and rich culture, traditions, and history of Pakistan's second largest province, Punjab, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Punjabis on the official cultural day, observed annually on 14th March.

The day honors and celebrates the lush green lands, the welcoming people of different cities of the province, its rich and extensive history, and the traditions and cultures of a number of people and cities — each having its own distinction that contributes to the nation's demography and society.

In a tweet, the PM stated that the beauty of the "rainbow of the federation of Pakistan is incomplete without the desert of Cholistan, the land of saints Multan, the "Pehlwans" of Gujranwala, the talented people of Faisalabad, the brave men of Potohar, and the exhilarating people of Lahore."

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, also urged the people to take pride in their culture, embrace their roots, and promote their mother tongue, art and culture on the auspicious occasion.

In light of today's importance, the Information and Culture Department, Punjab presented a documentary honoring the ‘Unsung Heroes of Punjab’ who spent their lives selflessly devoted to the betterment of Punjab province and it’s people.

The documentary presented the message of message of love, peace, and brotherhood among people who carry traditions nurtured by great sufi poets Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakkar, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh among hundred others.

Cultural days are celebrated by all provinces and people in Pakistan to promote their own poetry, music, festivals, literature, cuisine, lifestyle, colors, and identity. These occasions help local people to stay connected and pass on centuries old traditions to the next generations.  

Punjab celebrates officially first ever culture day on Sunday

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sana Fakhar sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

05:30 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

'Blessing for All Foundation' documentary highlights women's rights in Islam

03:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold video goes viral

01:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Afghan TV channel invites all-female panel on Women's Day discussion

10:29 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Feroze Khan’s new name leaves netizens perplexed

12:07 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

LCCI honours Zara Noor Abbas for her contribution to entertainment industry

11:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Shah surfaces online amid ...

01:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: