New documentary highlights unsung heroes' contribution to Punjab Cultural Day

Celebrating the multi-faceted, diverse, and rich culture, traditions, and history of Pakistan's second largest province, Punjab, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Punjabis on the official cultural day, observed annually on 14th March.

The day honors and celebrates the lush green lands, the welcoming people of different cities of the province, its rich and extensive history, and the traditions and cultures of a number of people and cities — each having its own distinction that contributes to the nation's demography and society.

In a tweet, the PM stated that the beauty of the "rainbow of the federation of Pakistan is incomplete without the desert of Cholistan, the land of saints Multan, the "Pehlwans" of Gujranwala, the talented people of Faisalabad, the brave men of Potohar, and the exhilarating people of Lahore."

سرسبز لہلہاتے کھیتوں کی سرزمین پنجاب کےباسیوں کوپنجابی ثقافت کا دن بہت مبارک۔ صحرائے چولستان، سرزمینِ اولیاء ملتان، گوجرانوالہ کےپہلوانوں، فیصل آباد کےباذوق لوگوں، پوٹھوہار کےچاک و چوبند بہادرجوانوں اور زندہ دلانِ لاہور کےبغیر پاکستان کےوفاق کی قوسِ قزح کی خوبصورتی نا مکمل ہے۔

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, also urged the people to take pride in their culture, embrace their roots, and promote their mother tongue, art and culture on the auspicious occasion.

In light of today's importance, the Information and Culture Department, Punjab presented a documentary honoring the ‘Unsung Heroes of Punjab’ who spent their lives selflessly devoted to the betterment of Punjab province and it’s people.

The documentary presented the message of message of love, peace, and brotherhood among people who carry traditions nurtured by great sufi poets Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakkar, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh among hundred others.

Today on 14 March Punjab Culture Day, Information and Culture Department, Punjab presents this documentary of the 'Unsung Heroes of Punjab' who spent their lives selflessly devoted to the betterment of Punjab province and it's people!

Cultural days are celebrated by all provinces and people in Pakistan to promote their own poetry, music, festivals, literature, cuisine, lifestyle, colors, and identity. These occasions help local people to stay connected and pass on centuries old traditions to the next generations.