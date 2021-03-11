Punjab celebrates officially first ever culture day on Sunday

LAHORE – The provincial government is all set to celebrate Punjab Culture Day on Sunday (March 14) for the first time officially.

An official notification said, the government is going to celebrate the “first ever Punjab Culture Day” adding that arrangements are being made in this regard.

To make it distinguish, the government has directed all Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers to wear traditional Punjab Turban on March 13 and post their pictures on their respective official web pages as well as social media to create hype for celebrations of the culture day.

On Wednesday, Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said the Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm across the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office, the minister urged for celebrating the day in a traditional manner and directed for arranging colorful programmes for the public.