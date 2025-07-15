Adiala Jail refutes claims of mistreatment, details facilities provided to Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – The Adiala Jail administration has clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is receiving all entitlements under the legal provisions for B-Class prisoners.

These include customized meals, medical care, access to reading materials, and regular exercise. Khan is accommodated in a two-cell unit with a private courtyard for walking and cycling, and is provided with LED lighting, newspapers, and books of his choice — privileges exceeding those of other B-Class inmates.

A designated prisoner serves as his personal cook, preparing all meals to his preference. Jail doctors conduct medical checks three times a day, with recent reports confirming that Khan is in good health.

Since his imprisonment, Khan has issued 413 tweets through intermediaries, guiding party supporters on key political issues, including the 2024 general elections, the Sialkot by-election, PTI’s November 26 protest, and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He has made headlines 45 times since August 2024 and has remained in touch with at least 10 international media outlets such as The Telegraph, Reuters, ITV, Wall Street Journal, and Fox News. During court proceedings held inside the prison, he has also engaged with leading Pakistani journalists.

In the last three months, 66 visitors — including PTI leaders, legislators, and lawyers — have met him. He is allowed two hours of daily exercise in open air.

Jail authorities strongly denied social media claims and political allegations of mistreatment, labeling them baseless and misleading. They emphasized that Khan is being treated fairly under jail regulations and is, in fact, receiving better facilities than any other inmate currently held at Adiala Jail.