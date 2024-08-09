BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Sargodha has announced 2024 Class 9 Exam Results today on August 9, at 10 am.

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024

Bise Sargodha Class 9 candidates can check the results here

Check BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024

Check BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800290 for Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024.

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result Gazette Download

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today.



