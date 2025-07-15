Domestic Cricket gets makeover by PCB; full schedule 2025-26 season here

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made several changes in domestic cricket with the launch of a bold three-tier departmental structure for the 2025-26 season.

With over 40 departments now gearing up for battle across Grade-I, Grade-II, and the all-new Grade-III, cricket board started new era of fierce competition, promotions, relegations, and cricketing glory. This dramatic expansion from the earlier two-tier model is being hailed as a “game-changer” for Pakistan’s domestic cricket landscape.

Season Timeline: August 2025 to May 2026

New Format: First-Class, List A, 3-Day, and 2-Day competitions

Goal: Build a stronger pipeline of talent, tougher matchups, and real consequences for performance!

For the first time, teams in the bottom tier will fight tooth and nail in two-day matches scheduled for March–April 2026. The top two sides will rise, while the bottom teams in Grade-II will crash down. Relegation just got real!14 teams will clash in a grueling three-day tournament from March to May 2026.

The action starts in November with the 50-over President’s Cup, followed by the First-Class President’s Trophy in January 2026. Big names like KRL, SNGPL, State Bank, and WAPDA are locked in, but with relegation looming for underperformers, every match counts!

Cricket Board is urging departments to form women’s teams, signaling a big investment in the future of women’s domestic cricket.

This shift in the domestic structure is not just a format change, as it’s a cricketing revolution, placing Pakistan firmly on the path to cultivating high-performance talent and thrilling domestic rivalries.