PM Shehbaz inaugurates revamped Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation is praying for the national team’s victory in the Champions Trophy and eagerly awaits the moment when they defeat India.

He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, after its renovation.

He praised the reconstruction of the stadium, stating that the project was completed in just 117 days under the supervision of Mohsin Naqvi. Highlighting the rapid work, he remarked that “Shehbaz Speed is a thing of the past; now, I talk about Mohsin Speed.”

The prime minister lauded the national team’s performance and expressed hope that they would win the Champions Trophy as a gift for the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that winning the Champions Trophy would make the players heroes of the entire nation, and defeating the neighboring country would win the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis. He reiterated that the whole nation is praying for their success and looking forward to their victory over India.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

