ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced LPG prices.

OGRA issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs. 17.73 per kilogram in LPG prices.

According to the notification, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 209.24, setting the new per kilogram rate at Rs. 215.37.

As per the notification, the new price of the 11.8 kg LPG cylinder will be Rs. 2,541, and the revised rates will be effective from August 1.