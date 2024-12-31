Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices for Jan 2025 today – Here’s what to expect

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan is set to announce new petrol and diesel prices for first half of January 2025 today, and people are expecting good news on New Year.

Sources familiar with the development claimed petrol prices are expected to come down marginally, while diesel prices are anticipated to rise by around Rs3.50-4 per liter. With these changes, the price of petrol is likely to come down to to Rs250 per liter, while diesel is projected to be priced between Rs259-260.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

  • Petrol: Rs252.10 per liter
  • Diesel: Rs255.38 per liter
These are current petrol prices for second half of Dec 2024

In last fortnight review, the government jacked up petrol and diesel prices. Petrol saw an increase of Rs3.72, while High-Speed Diesel prices were raised by Rs3.29.

Good News for Pakistanis as Petrol price set to drop in January 2025

