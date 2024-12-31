Winter Vacations extended in THESE Punjab Institutions; See notification here

LAHORE – Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education Department in Punjab announced an extension of winter holidays for Non-Formal Education Institutions (NFEIs) amid biting cold weather.

A notification shared for NFEI said extended holidays will now continue until January 11, 2025, and classes.

With the announcement of extensions in holidays, there are rumors suggesting that winter vacations for all schools in the province have been extended. However, the government clarified that the extension applies only to NFEIs, which are community-based learning centers, and does not affect public or private schools.

Winter Vacations for public and private schools in Punjab remain as originally planned. Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2025, with classes set to resume on January 13, 2025, after the weekend.

Meanwhile, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended winter holidays for all schools in Summer Zones until January 6, 2025, due to ongoing cold wave. This extension aims to ensure that students and staff can benefit from additional rest during the harsh winter conditions.