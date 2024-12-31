No Fireworks in Lahore this New Year’s Eve amid Smog mayhem

LAHORE – Authorities in the country’s cultural capital Lahore imposed ban on fireworks for New Year’s Eve. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) shared an update under the authority of EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, warning that anyone caught violating the ban will face penalties under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The ban will remain in place until January 31, 2025 amid ongoing efforts to cut the harmful impact of smog, particularly during period from October to December.

Officials stressed cutting air pollution, noting its severe consequences on public health. It mentioned that children and the elderly people are at heightened risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases due to prolonged exposure to pollutants.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with the measures in order to improve air quality and protect public health during this critical period.