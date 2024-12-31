Karachi key routes cleared as MWM protests end amid Police crackdown

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for commuters as Karachi Traffic has been restored amid police crackdown in the metropolis.

The sit-in protests that paralyzed Karachi for eight days came to a conclusion on last day of the year after police intervened to disperse demonstrators. The protests, organized to show solidarity with the victims of Kurram district, were a response to the region’s ongoing medical crisis, which claimed over 130 lives due to a lack of healthcare access.

Protesters blocked several key roads across the port city, creating severe traffic disruptions. The situation turned particularly tense at Abbas Town, where police resorted to tear gas and aerial firing to break up the crowds. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement turned the area into a chaotic battleground, with protesters hurling stones.

Amid crackdown, protest camps set up at Surjani KDA Flats, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Five Star Chowrangi were dismantled. Karachi traffic police confirmed that major roads, including Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Sohrab Goth, and Shahrah-e-Pakistan, were reopened to commuters.

Earlier, blocked routes like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Golimar, North Karachi Power House Chowrangi, and University Road were cleared, allowing traffic to resume. The protests, which highlighted the urgent medical needs in Kurram district, have drawn attention to the region’s lack of essential healthcare facilities, as residents continue to suffer from inadequate medical services.