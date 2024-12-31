Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Karachi key routes cleared as MWM protests end amid Police crackdown

Karachi Key Routes Cleared As Mwm Protests End Amid Police Crackdown

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for commuters as Karachi Traffic has been restored amid police crackdown in the metropolis.

The sit-in protests that paralyzed Karachi for eight days came to a conclusion on last day of the year after police intervened to disperse demonstrators. The protests, organized to show solidarity with the victims of Kurram district, were a response to the region’s ongoing medical crisis, which claimed over 130 lives due to a lack of healthcare access.

Protesters blocked several key roads across the port city, creating severe traffic disruptions. The situation turned particularly tense at Abbas Town, where police resorted to tear gas and aerial firing to break up the crowds. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement turned the area into a chaotic battleground, with protesters hurling stones.

Amid crackdown, protest camps set up at Surjani KDA Flats, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Five Star Chowrangi were dismantled. Karachi traffic police confirmed that major roads, including Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Sohrab Goth, and Shahrah-e-Pakistan, were reopened to commuters.

Earlier, blocked routes like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Golimar, North Karachi Power House Chowrangi, and University Road were cleared, allowing traffic to resume. The protests, which highlighted the urgent medical needs in Kurram district, have drawn attention to the region’s lack of essential healthcare facilities, as residents continue to suffer from inadequate medical services.

New Year’s Eve: Major Roads to remain closed in Karachi under latest traffic plan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search