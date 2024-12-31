Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Did Ducky Bhai apologize to Farrukh Khokhar after threats on social media?

Did Ducky Bhai Apologize To Farrukh Khokhar After Threats On Social Media

ISLAMABAD – Controversial YouTuber Ducky Bhai continues to remain in news for wrong reasons and this time his name is being linked with Farrukh Khokhar, a notorious figure from Rawalpindi.

Ducky Bhai, who amassed millions of followers for his comedic and bold videos, found himself at the center of a heated conflict with Farrukh Khokhar, the son of the late Taji Khokhar – who has been booked for alleged murder, and other serious offenses.

The drama reportedly started after the lavish wedding of Rajab Butt, an event where Ducky Bhai and several other influencers performed. Sources suggest that tensions were high in the aftermath of the wedding, with both personalities engaging in an online back-and-forth. Unverified reports began circulating, claiming that Farrukh Khokhar threatened Ducky without mentioning his name.

Though the details remain unclear, some online sources allege that Farrukh made veiled threats towards Ducky Bhai. The threat, according to these social media reports, included claim that Farrukh would drag Ducky Bhai straight from the airport. The situation only seemed to intensify the buzz around the ongoing feud.

Amid growing online criticism and tension with Farrukh, Ducky Bhai addressed the situation, sharing his side of the story with his millions of followers, saying he has no comparison with Farukh Khokhar or Zafar Supari.

While it remains unclear whether the apology was sincere or an attempt to defuse the situation, the apology has dominated online discussions. Fans are looking for updates from Ducky on this matetr

Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi Arrest: All you need to know about viral incident!

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search