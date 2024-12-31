Did Ducky Bhai apologize to Farrukh Khokhar after threats on social media?

ISLAMABAD – Controversial YouTuber Ducky Bhai continues to remain in news for wrong reasons and this time his name is being linked with Farrukh Khokhar, a notorious figure from Rawalpindi.

Ducky Bhai, who amassed millions of followers for his comedic and bold videos, found himself at the center of a heated conflict with Farrukh Khokhar, the son of the late Taji Khokhar – who has been booked for alleged murder, and other serious offenses.

The drama reportedly started after the lavish wedding of Rajab Butt, an event where Ducky Bhai and several other influencers performed. Sources suggest that tensions were high in the aftermath of the wedding, with both personalities engaging in an online back-and-forth. Unverified reports began circulating, claiming that Farrukh Khokhar threatened Ducky without mentioning his name.

Though the details remain unclear, some online sources allege that Farrukh made veiled threats towards Ducky Bhai. The threat, according to these social media reports, included claim that Farrukh would drag Ducky Bhai straight from the airport. The situation only seemed to intensify the buzz around the ongoing feud.

Amid growing online criticism and tension with Farrukh, Ducky Bhai addressed the situation, sharing his side of the story with his millions of followers, saying he has no comparison with Farukh Khokhar or Zafar Supari.

While it remains unclear whether the apology was sincere or an attempt to defuse the situation, the apology has dominated online discussions. Fans are looking for updates from Ducky on this matetr