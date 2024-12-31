Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Army rendered unparalleled services for Pakistan under COAS leadership in 2024

Army Rendered Unparalleled Services For Pakistan Under Coas Leadership In 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services for the country this year under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Significant successes were achieved during operations against Khawarij and terrorists due to a clear policy.

According to details, security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a total of 59,775 successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists and their facilitators this year. Nine hundred and Twenty-Five terrorists, including Khawarij were killed while hundreds were arrested during these operations. Among them, seventy-three most wanted terrorists were also killed.

Due to the successful strategy of the security forces, two suicide bombers were apprehended, preventing a major disaster in the country. Fourteen wanted terrorists laid down their arms and joined the national mainstream.

Over one hundred and sixty-nine operations are being carried out daily by the armed forces, police, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies.

Gen Asim Munir has a clear and firm stance against terrorists, Khawarij and their facilitators.

He has voiced concerns over the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan, emphasizing that the life and safety of a Pakistani are more important to us than Afghanistan.

This year an international journal also praised the Army Chief for being a strong voice against terrorists and extremists.

In line with the clear state policy, strict actions were also taken against smuggling, electricity theft, extortion, and hoarders. As a result, a significant reduction was observed in these illegal activities.

Pakistan also achieved significant milestones due to the Army Chief’s successful military diplomacy which led to improved relations with important countries and an increase in foreign investment.

For the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, and Kashmir, Pakistan emerged as a powerful voice in the international community.

Pakistan hosted SCO conference. Additionally, heads of several important countries visited Pakistan and numerous agreements were signed.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) achieved significant successes in addressing economic challenges.

With its support, trade relations with several countries were strengthened.

The measures taken under SFIC have opened up clear possibilities for improvement in the economy.

With the support of SFIC, remittances increased, inflation decreased and the stock exchange reached its highest level in history. There was a clear reduction in the interest rate, and the narrative of those predicting default was negated.

National Logistics Cell (NLC) achieved significant milestones in promoting trade activities in the region and increasing trade with important countries.

NLC not only paved the way for enhancing trade with Central Asian states but also with Russia, Eastern Europe, China, and the UAE.

The army chief has a clear stance that freedom of expression without rules and regulations is leading to the decline of moral values in all societies.

This year legislation was also enacted to prevent the spread of misleading propaganda, fake news, and false information.


Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

