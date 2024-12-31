LDA holds computerized balloting for residential plots [Full Lists of Winners

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted a computerized ballot for residential plots located in three prime locations of the provincial capital.

The selected candidates will be given plots in Tajpura, Jubilee Town, and Johar Town. The balloting event was held in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at the Expo Centre in Johar Town.

Punjab Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen, LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa, and LDA DG Tahir Farooq attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bilal Yaseen congratulated the winners of the plots and appreciated the transparent process.

He added that the computerized ballot was conducted in collaboration with PITB to ensure complete transparency in the process.

The plots available in this ballot are 5 and 7-marla residential plots in Johar Town, Tajpura, and Jubilee Town,” said the minister.

List of Selected Candidates

Following are the list of selected candidates for Johar Town, Tajpura and Jubilee Town: