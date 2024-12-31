Landlord arrested for raping tenant’s daughter in Lahore

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl, who lived his house on rent in Mozang area of Lahore.

Police took action after the victim’s mother reported the incident on the 15 emergency helpline. The Virtual Women’s Police Station took immediate action and sent the police to the spot after receiving the complaint.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman and her daughter lived in a rented house and the landlord has blackmailed her daughter and raped her several times.

When the girl informed her mother about the whole situation, she immediately sought help from the police.

A case was registered against the accused while further action will be taken against him as per the law.

A police spokesperson said that women who are victims of oppression and rape can contact the Virtual Women’s Police Station by dialing 15 and pressing 2 to get police help.

