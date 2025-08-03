Free Solar Systems for Those using 100 Units of Electricity: Apply Before August 20

KARACHI – Amid soaring electricity costs and in bid to push for clean energy, Sindh government announced relief offer, offering free solar systems to domestic electricity consumers using up to 100 units per month.

The initiative led by the Sindh Energy Department aims to support low-income households struggling with high utility bills. Under this scheme, eligible households can apply to receive free solar panels by August 20, 2025.

According to official sources, the department already received over 123,000 applications from across the province. In light of overwhelming response, the government indicated that if the number of applicants exceeds scheme’s capacity, beneficiaries will be selected through a transparent lottery system.

A spokesperson for the Energy Department said this program is part of the provincial government’s broader efforts to reduce dependence on the national grid, cut energy costs, and encourage the use of renewable energy.”

Residents meeting the usage criteria are urged to apply before the deadline to benefit from this opportunity.