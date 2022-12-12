Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations for schools

QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Monday announced winter vacations in educational institutions from December 16 in light of the cold wave in the southwestern region.

The winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions will be observed from December 16 to February 28 next year.

With the latest announcement, Secretary School Education Department Balochistan directed the Director of Education and Managing Director of Balochistan Education Foundation to ensure compliance with this order.

Balochistan government announced long holidays as the provincial capital Quetta, and other parts of Balochistan are in grip of cold weather.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges throughout the province from 20 December 2022 till 1 January 2023.