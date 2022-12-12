Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations for schools
Web Desk
11:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations for schools
Source: File Photo
Share

QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Monday announced winter vacations in educational institutions from December 16 in light of the cold wave in the southwestern region.

The winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions will be observed from December 16 to February 28 next year.

With the latest announcement, Secretary School Education Department Balochistan directed the Director of Education and Managing Director of Balochistan Education Foundation to ensure compliance with this order.

Balochistan government announced long holidays as the provincial capital Quetta, and other parts of Balochistan are in grip of cold weather.

Punjab announces winter vacations schedule for ... 10:12 AM | 26 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has announced the winter vacations schedule for all state-run and ...

Earlier this month, the Sindh government announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges throughout the province from 20 December 2022 till 1 January 2023.

More From This Category
SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator ...
01:07 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Here’s what PTI is planning if CM Elahi refuses ...
12:43 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz to take nation into confidence today ...
10:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Pakistan condemns cross-border firing in Chaman, ...
09:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies by Dec 20 if ...
09:49 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Imran says he can do whatever he wants with his ...
09:32 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani veiled woman rapper Eva B gets engaged to musician Mudassar Qureshi
01:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr