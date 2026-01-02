Pakistan allows Bangladeshi airline to operate direct flights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has granted Biman Bangladesh Airlines the permission to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, following its recent approval for UK-based Norse Atlantic Airlines.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan announced that Biman Bangladesh has been granted a three-month license to operate these flights, valid until March 30, 2026.

During this period, the Bangladeshi airline will be allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace on the approved route.

This move further strengthens the air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh, enhancing travel options for passengers.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that Norse Atlantic, a UK-based airline, will also begin direct services to Islamabad from London, Manchester, and Birmingham, marking another step towards increasing international air traffic to Pakistan.

In November 2025, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines signed a significant agreement on Monday to enhance air cargo operations between the two nations.

Under the terms of the agreement that is in place from December 1, key Saudi Arabian cities—Jeddah, Medina, and Riyadh—will serve as transit hubs for cargo shipments.

“This partnership will create a vital corridor for regional trade,” the statement said. “It aims to simplify the logistics involved in transporting high-value goods, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.”