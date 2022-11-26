Punjab announces winter vacations schedule for schools
LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has announced the winter vacations schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions in the province.
Reports in local media suggest that provincial authorities have announced a two-phased winter vacation schedule this time.
Educational institutions in 24 districts of the country’s most populous region will be closed from 23 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 and from 3 to 13 January, respectively.
Schools and colleges will be closed for two weeks from December 23, 2022, to January 06, 2023, in Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Lodhran, Nankana Sahib, and Jhang.
In Rajanpur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Chiniot, the winter vacations will start from January 3rd for two weeks.
