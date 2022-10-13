Punjab announces new school timings for winter

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across the province for the winter season.

In a notification, the authorities directed education EDOs to implement the timings at all schools in their jurisdictions.

In winter, schools would commence on weekdays at 8:30 am and continue until 2:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday. On Fridays, the SED has announced that school timings would be 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.

The winter timings will remain enforced till spring and officials will announce a new schedule later.

Meanwhile, public schools and colleges are likely to observe winter vacations from December 24 to 1 January this year.