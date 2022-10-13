Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves

Web Desk
02:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood much awaited star-studded magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt held its premiere night on Wednesday in Lahore.

Needless to say, it was a delight to watch the grand premiere with many A-listers like Fawad Khan, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Resham and others gracing the event.

However, its Mahira Khan aka Mukkho Jattni stealing all the limelight due to her flamboyant wardrobe choices.

The stunner walked the red carpet in a glittery Faraz Manan ensemble. Clad in a shimmery metallic pink from head to toe, her outfit contained a boat neck top paired with a mermaid skirt with a slit on its side. The look was completed with a  knitted jacket.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Subjected to severe criticism and backlash, she triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Mahira Khan will be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt slated for a release on 13 October.

Mahira Khan visits rehab facility on Mental ... 09:28 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

The International Day for Mental Health that falls on 10th October every year is now being observed all around the ...

More From This Category
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US ...
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video
03:10 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The ...
12:11 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi gives comfy vibes as she promotes ...
11:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
First ever flying car makes maiden flight in Dubai
10:49 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr