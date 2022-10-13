Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves

Lollywood much awaited star-studded magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt held its premiere night on Wednesday in Lahore.

Needless to say, it was a delight to watch the grand premiere with many A-listers like Fawad Khan, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Resham and others gracing the event.

However, its Mahira Khan aka Mukkho Jattni stealing all the limelight due to her flamboyant wardrobe choices.

The stunner walked the red carpet in a glittery Faraz Manan ensemble. Clad in a shimmery metallic pink from head to toe, her outfit contained a boat neck top paired with a mermaid skirt with a slit on its side. The look was completed with a knitted jacket.

Subjected to severe criticism and backlash, she triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Mahira Khan will be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt slated for a release on 13 October.