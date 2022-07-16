Watch: Ameer Gilani wishes speedy recovery to Mawra Hocane in adorable way

KARACHI - Pakistan’s young heartthrob Ameer Gilani and Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane are still admired for their crackling chemistry in drama serial Sabaat as fans had started speculating whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.

Mawra contracted Covid-19 earlier this week and wishes for her speedy recovery continue to pour in from celebrities and fans.

Now, she has received wishes from what she calls "best friend, Ameer Gilani, and the fans are gushing over it.

Gilani sent a bouqet and a card carrying best wishes as they were shown by Mawra in a video clip shared on her Instagram.

"Get well soon Mawrello! You are a warrior!" he wrote on the card.

Mawra Hocan captioned the post as, "not crying". She also called him the world's best fried.