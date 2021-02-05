Mawra Hocane's clicks with Ameer Gilani and his family spark curiosity

Sabaat, a bittersweet note play left the fans desiring for such a progressive plot. Despite the uncertainty of the audience regarding the end, everyone agreed on the crackling chemistry of the lead pair, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, who became favourites.

The adorable chemistry of Ameer and Mawra was admired a lot by the fans. Like loyal followers, the audience wanted the reel romance to be real. Therefore, questions poured in for the stars.

However, both of them denied the rumours about their alleged relationship and clarified that they are just very good friends.

While the refusal came from both sides, social media can't help but follow the Sabaat pair's every move. Gilani and Hocane's on-screen and off-screen chemistry is undoubtedly undeniable, and has left the followers desiring for a real romance.

Yet again speculations about their relationship have started as the new clicks of the emerging stars have surfaced on social media; igniting dating rumours.

Hocane can be seen chilling with Ameer Gilani and his family at a wedding, leaving the fans wondering whether something is going on between the two or not.

Although the clicks does not confirm anything and the two are nonetheless really good friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Recently, Gilani was asked about his relationship status to which he replied he is single.

Another fan asked him when is he getting married, and it looks like the actor does not have any plans to get married anytime soon.