Mawra Hocane contracts Covid-19

Lollywood's sweetheart Mawra Hocane tested positive for COVID-19 and she isolated herself at home.

The Ahista Ahista actress shared an Instagram post stating that "covid +ve , the only kind of positive i am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after."

She also added, "Thankyou all who’ve been sending prayers , InshaAllah i shall be back on my feet & back to work."

Hocane recently celebrated Eidul Adha with her family, and shared adorable pictures from the special occasion. The actress is scheduling to get back into work as soon as her reports come negative.

Pakistan is currently under the threat of the sixth wave of novel coronavirus pandemic. The authorities advised the public to wear masks in public, and maintain social distancing to lessen the chances of the virus spreading.